Ranya Rao's first statement after arrest: 'Bought 17 gold bars, made several trips to US, Europe, Dubai' Ranya Rao said in her statement to DRI that she had travelled to Europe, America and Middle East and have visited Dubai, Saudi Arabia as well.

Just two days after her arrest at Bengaluru Airport in a gold smuggling case, Kannada actress Ranya Rao confessed to the crime and told the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) that 17 pieces of gold bar were recovered from her possession. She said she had not only travelled to Dubai but Europe, America and the Middle East also.

India TV accessed Ranya Rao's first official statement given to the DRI in which she said she traveled to Europe, America and Middle East and has visited Dubai, Saudi Arabia.“I have travelled to Europe, America and Middle East and have visited Dubai, Saudi Arabia,” Ranya Rao said in her statement to DRI.

On the night of the arrest, Ranya insisted that the agency allow her to rest and ask further questions the next morning. However, the actor signed off as Harshavardhini Ranya before seeking rest.

It should be noted that gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore were seized from Kannada actress Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport, following which searches were conducted at her residence and gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore were also recovered, DRI said.



Rao is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, a senior police official told PTI. The DGP-rank officer is currently serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, he added.



The total seizure in the case stood at Rs 17.29 crore, including assets worth Rs 4.73 crore, marking a significant blow to organised gold smuggling networks. According to DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) officials, the 14.2 kg haul is one of the largest gold seizures at Bengaluru airport in recent times.



In a statement, the Ministry of Finance said the DRI successfully intercepted a passenger carrying foreign-origin gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.



"Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted an Indian woman, aged around 33, who had arrived from Dubai to Bengaluru on an Emirates flight on March 3.Upon examination, gold bars weighing 14.2 kg were found ingeniously concealed on her person," the statement read.



The DRI operates under the Ministry of Finance. According to the Ministry, the contraband, valued at Rs 12.56 crore, was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.