Ranveer Allahbadia allowed by SC to resume 'The Ranveer Show' amid India's Got Latent controversy The Supreme Court criticized YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia for his remarks on India’s Got Latent, stating that "filthy language is not talent," while considering his plea to lift the ban on airing his shows.

The Supreme Court of India has granted YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia permission to resume The Ranveer Show while maintaining strong criticism of his remarks on the controversial YouTube program India’s Got Latent. Emphasising that "filthy language is not talent," the Court clarified that while it does not endorse censorship, content creators must uphold certain standards. The decision to allow Allahbadia to continue his show comes amid ongoing debates over free speech and digital content regulation in India. Despite the relief granted, the case highlights growing concerns about online content moderation and the responsibility of influencers in shaping public discourse.

SC's take on matter

During the latest hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta remarked that he had watched the show "out of curiosity" and found it not just vulgar but "perverse." He emphasised that there is a significant distinction between humor, vulgarity, and outright perversity.

"Humour is one thing, vulgarity is another, but perversity is a whole different level," Mehta stated, reinforcing the Supreme Court's concern over declining content standards on social media.

The bench, headed by Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh, reiterated that while freedom of speech is a fundamental right, there must be a clear boundary when it comes to obscenity.

The Court also questioned whether digital content creators assume they have a license to use inappropriate language in the name of free expression.

Earlier, YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking lifting of one part of the order that refrained him from airing his shows and says he has 280 employees and it is his livelihood.

Future implications

The case has once again sparked a debate on the responsibility of digital creators and the regulation of content on social media. While there is no outright censorship, growing concerns about the impact of unregulated online content have led to calls for stricter guidelines.

Background of case

Ranveer Allahbadia, widely known as 'BeerBiceps,' is a popular content creator with millions of followers. His involvement in India’s Got Latent, a YouTube-based talent show featuring comedic performances, led to severe backlash after his comments were deemed offensive and inappropriate. Following widespread criticism, multiple FIRs were lodged against him in various states, prompting the Supreme Court to intervene.

Previously, the Court granted Allahbadia interim protection from arrest but also imposed restrictions on his content. Seeking relief, Allahbadia filed an application stating that his livelihood depends on his shows and that he employs 280 people who are affected by the restriction.