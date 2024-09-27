Ranveer Allahbadia's YouTube channels restored after being hacked, influencer responds with humour

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, was recording podcasts in Singapore when his YouTube channels were hacked.

Popular social media influencer and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, widely recognised for his YouTube channel 'BeerBiceps', experienced a significant cyber attack on Wednesday night. Hackers gained control of his main YouTube channel, renaming it '@Elon.trump.tesla_live2024', while his channel was altered to '@Tesla.event.trump_2024'. Additionally, a large portion of his content was deleted, leading YouTube to temporarily take both channels offline and display a "404 not found" message to users.

Restoration and ongoing glitches

Fortunately, the 'Ranveer Allahbadia' and 'BeerBiceps' channels have since been fully restored, with all 111 videos now available for viewers. However, a glitch persists on the 'Home' sections of both channels, which still show the message, "This channel doesn't have any content," leaving fans puzzled. The identities of the hackers remain unknown. The channel, known for "The Ranveer Show" podcast, features interviews with prominent figures from Bollywood, entrepreneurship, and various other fields.

Ranveer's humorous response

In light of the incident, Ranveer took to Instagram to share his thoughts, adopting a lighthearted tone. He posted a photo of his meal—a vegan burger—captioning it, "Celebrating my two main channels being hacked with my favourite food. Death of BeerBiceps met with Death of diet." He also posted a selfie while wearing a cartoon eye mask, expressing his distress with the caption, "Is this the end of my YouTube career? Was nice knowing you all." In a follow-up Instagram story, he reassured fans with a message: "No jokes, no PR. Working on next steps. Just feeling calm right now. Life always shows you the next doorway."

Reassurances and Future Plans

Support from Colleagues

Viraj Sheth, co-founder of Monk Entertainment, which manages Allahbadia, humorously noted that they have started “selling Tesla cars” and “endorsing Trump” for the upcoming U.S. elections. He expressed his confidence in YouTube, stating, “Most hands-on team I’ve worked with,” and emphasized that the channel hack was not a PR stunt. “Unfortunately, some people believe the channel hack is a PR stunt because we are not panicking. To put it on record, this is not a PR stunt. Both channels were hacked last night around 11:30 pm. We are calm because we have full faith in the YouTube team to help us retrieve the channels as they were before the hack.”

Who is Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps?

Ranveer Allahbadia is a well-known social media influencer and podcaster who launched his YouTube career at 22 with 'BeerBiceps', focusing on fitness and cooking. An alumnus of Dhirubhai Ambani International School, he holds a BE degree from Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering. With millions of followers across Instagram and YouTube, Allahbadia has made a significant mark in the social media realm, interviewing notable figures such as Yuvraj Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Smriti Irani, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and comedian Johny Lever, among others.