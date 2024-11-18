Monday, November 18, 2024
     
Blast near temple in Telangana's Rangareddy, probe underway

Telangana temple blast: The priest of the temple was severely injured in the explosion and was admitted to the hospital, according to the police.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Hyderabad Updated on: November 18, 2024 18:20 IST
Telangana temple explosion
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

A massive explosion rocked a temple premises in Telangana's Rangareddy on Monday. According to the information, the blast occurred near a temple on Laxmiguda Road under Mailardevpally police station limits. The priest of the temple who was cleaning the premises got injured in the blast and was hospitalised. 

Providing details, ACP Rajender Nagar said, "An explosion took place near a temple on Laxmiguda Road under Mailardevpally police station limits. The incident occurred when the temple priest was cleaning the premises near the temple. The temple priest was seriously injured in the explosion and has been admitted to a hospital. More details will be revealed after investigation."

 

