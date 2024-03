Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Randeep Hooda, with wife and actor Lin Laishram, takes a selfie during the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Sources close to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have hinted at actor Randeep Hooda's potential candidacy in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Rohtak constituency. According to insiders within the BJP, there is growing speculation that actor Randeep Hooda is contemplating a foray into politics by contesting in the Lok Sabha elections. The Rohtak constituency, located in the state of Haryana, is purportedly being considered as his potential electoral battleground.