Jharkhand: Several passengers die after jumping onto tracks over rumours of fire on Sasaram Intercity Express

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Train accident: In a tragic incident, several people were killed after being hit by another goods train coming from the other side near Kumandih railway station in Jharkhand after the passengers of the Ranchi-Sasaram Intercity Express jumped onto the tracks after hearing that a fire broke out in the train.

The incident occurred around 8 pm at the Kumandih railway station in Dhanbad Division, its Divisional Railway Manager said. "We don't have the confirmed number of deaths but I have come to know that some casualties are there. We are trying to gather more information," he told news agency PTI.

According to the information, someone called the station master and informed him about the fire on the train. The station master stopped the train, causing panic among the passengers, some of whom jumped off. The train was not on fire.

The caller was an unknown person, not a passenger. Authorities are investigating whether this was an act of mischief or if there was another motive, considering the area’s Naxal activity. Therefore, investigation will be done from this angle as well.

Also Read: Nitish Kumar-led Bihar govt announces to give 'unemployment allowance' to jobless youth in state | DETAILS

Also Read: UPSC Prelim Exam 2024: Delhi Metro to start early on THESE routes on June 16 | Check details