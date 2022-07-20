Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Ranchi: Sub-inspector mowed down during vehicle check; accused arrested

Ranchi: A female sub-inspector dies after she was run over by a vehicle in Jharkhand's Ranchi late on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Sandhya Topno, who was mowed down to death during vehicle check.

Topno was posted as in-charge of Tupudana OP.

Commenting on the incident, SSP Ranchi said the accused was arrested and the vehicle was seized.

This comes a day after a deputy superintendent of police probing illegal stone-mining was killed when a truck he had signalled to stop in Haryana’s Nuh district drove into him.

Hours after the officer’s death, police said the truck’s cleaner was arrested after being shot at and injured during an encounter with them.

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh’s gunman and the driver jumped aside to safety as the stone-laden dumper-truck headed towards them.

Singh was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

The DSP had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in Aravalli hills when he spotted the truck at 11.50 am.

According to the FIR registered later, the policemen chased the truck in their own vehicle as it drove into a hilly patch, its driver ignoring their signal to stop.

(With inputs from agencies)

