Two docs in Ranchi test COVID-19 positive, Jharkhand sees 37 new cases

Image Source : AP Coronavirus confirmed cases in Jharkhand surge to 1760.

Two doctors in Ranchi tested positive for coronavirus while Jharkhand state in total registered 37 new cases of COVID-19, taking confirmed cases toll to 1760 on Sunday. Out of 37 new cases, 9 have surfaced from RIMS, Ranchi, 14 from Simdega, 10 from Jamshedpur, one each from from Hazarbagh, Gumla, Western Singhbhum and Chatra.

While the state recorded 37 new cases, 89 patients have also recovered from COVID-19. Out of those recovered, 29 are from Simdega, 15 from Dhanbad, 13 from Giridiah, 11 from Gumla, 8 from Lahoredga, 4 from Hazaribagh, 5 from Saraikela, 2 from Ranchi, one each from Bokaro and Western Singhbhum.

The coronavirus cases have spread in all the 24 districts in the state. The fear of the pandemic has led to superstitious beliefs, and after Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and assam, now women in Jharkhand are also praying to 'Corona Devi'.

The women on a regular basis in different districts are gathering in large numbers along with Pooja materials like Sindoor, Lawong, flowers, Ladoos, water in pot. They sit around a tree and worship the Coronavirus goddess. These women sing songs to appease the coronavirus goddess.

Till date, nine people have lost their lives to the pandemic in Jharkhand.

ALSO READ | Delhi full list of containment zones, de-contained and active containment areas

ALSO READ | Delhi COVID-19 Crisis: Home Minister Amit Shah steps in, Centre takes 7 big steps to tackle situation

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage