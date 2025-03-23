SP leader's comment on Rana Sanga sparks row: Who was he? Know everything about famous Rajput king SP leader's comment on Rana Sanga sparks row: Rana Sanga expanded his empire by annexing many contemporary Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, the northern half of Gujarat, and parts of Amarkot, Sindh, and engaging in 18 combat battles with the Sultans of Delhi, Malwa, and Gujarat.

SP leader's comment on Rana Sanga sparks row: Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Ramji Lal Suman has recently sparked a controversy with his remarks in the Parliament on a historical Rajput king. In a statement that has drawn sharp reactions from the BJP, Suman, participating in a discussion on the functioning of the Home Ministry, referred to the 16th-century Rajput king 'Rana Sanga' as a 'traitor.'

Suman addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its frequent comments about the historical lineage of Indian Muslims. "It is often repeated by BJP leaders that Muslims have the DNA of Babur," he said. "But I would like to point out that Indian Muslims do not consider Babur as their ideal. In fact, who brought Babur to India? It was Rana Sanga who invited him to defeat Ibrahim Lodhi. By that logic, if you claim Muslims are the descendants of Babur, then you are also the descendants of Rana Sanga- a traitor. We criticise Babur, but not Rana Sanga," Suman said.

Who was Rana Sanga? Know more about his background

Maharana Sangram Singh, also known as Rana Sanga (12 April 1484–17 March 1527), was the Rajput king of Mewar, situated inside the boundaries of Rajasthan. He was in charge from 1509 to 1527.

Rana Raimal's son Rana Sanga, a Suryavanshi Rajput Sisodia dynasty member, succeeded him as ruler of Mewar in 1509. He participated in the Battle of Khanwa, which the Mughals won. Rana Sanga passed away soon after the war on March 17, 1527.

Maharana Sangram Singh, a well-known Rajput king who ruled in the 16th century, was popularly known as 'Rana Sanga'. He governed the potent Hindu kingdom Mewar for almost 20 years with his unwavering courage and leadership skills. On April 12, 1482, Rana Sanga was born to the ruling family of Mewar. His father's name was Rana Raimal. Sanga fought against the Lodhis of the Delhi Sultanate and also the Mughal rulers.

Know the history of 'Rana Sanga'

There was a fierce struggle for the Mewar throne following the death of Rana Raimal, who reigned from 1473 to 1508. Prithviraj, the older son of Rana Raimal, first emerged as the most capable king. Prithviraj began to overcome any barrier that could stand in the way of him becoming the Maharana of Mewar to establish his dominion over Mewar. Rana Sanga stood in the way of Prithviraj assuming the kingdom of Mewar. His older brother Prithviraj blinded one of Rana Sanga's eyes in order to permanently remove him. Rana Sanga eventually had to flee Chittor and sought safety in Ajmer.

Yet after Prithviraj's passing, Ranga Sanga gained control and took the throne of Mewar in 1508. Rana Sanga restored the prosperity and hegemony of Mewar through his unflinching fortitude, command of the troops, and diplomatic strategies. The greatest Indian ruler of the time, according to Babur, was one of his contemporaries who admired his rule.

Military career of Rana Sanga

Throughout his military career, Rana Sanga consistently defeated several Muslim neighbours, most notably the Lodhi dynasty in Delhi. He assembled numerous Rajput clans and marched against the Timurid emperor Babur for the first time since the Second Battle of Tarain.

Rana Sanga, a member of the Sisodia dynasty, ruled Mewar from 1508 to 1528. He was known for uniting various Rajput clans to resist the expanding influence of the Delhi Sultanate. His kingdom extended across present-day Rajasthan, Gujarat, and parts of Madhya Pradesh, with Chittor as his capital. Babur, a descendant of Genghis Khan and Timur, invaded India in 1526 and defeated Lodi Dynasty ruler Ibrahim Lodi in the first battle of Panipat, laying the foundation of the Mughal Empire in India.

BJP reacts on Ramji Lal Suman's controversial statement

Suman's remarks stirred row. Former BJP MP Sanjeev Balyan condemned the statement, calling it an insult to Rajputs."Shame on you- crossing all limits of appeasement. Calling the great warrior Rana Sanga a traitor in Parliament is a grave insult to the Rajput community and the entire Hindu society," Balyan said in a post on social media while sharing a video clip of Suman's speech.

"The Samajwadi Party should apologise to the nation for such a shameful act," he added.