Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin fasting from Sunday

The Ramzan moon was sighted this evening and Muslims in India will begin fasting from Sunday. Every year, the sighting of the Ramzan moon brings great cheer for Muslims as they scamper to make preparations for fasting and head to mosques to begin special 'Taraweeh' prayers.

Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad said the moon was sighted in various parts of the country and Muslims would begin fasting from Sunday.

"As the holy month begins, we pray for the welfare of all the people in the country. We pray for peace and development in the country," he told PTI.

In a statement, the Muslim body Imarat-e-shariyah-Hind said a meeting of Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee was held today at 1, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and it was verified that moon was been sighted in several parts of the country.

Maulana Asaduddin Qasmi Convenor of Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee, Imarat-e-Sharaiyah-Hind, has, therefore, declared that 1st Ramzan falls on Sunday, it said.

Various Muslim bodies in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal also declared that the fasting month would begin on Sunday.

Muslims have been observing the fasting month for the past two years in the shadow of the Covid pandemic. This year, many of the Covid curbs have been lifted following a dip in cases and vaccination of people.

ALSO READ | Delhi High Court allows reopening of Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramzan

ALSO READ | Noida: Sec 144 imposed till April 30 in view of Ramzan, Ram Navami and school exams

Latest India News