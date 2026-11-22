Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Wadkute passed away after suffering a severe heart attack. He had been admitted to AIIMS in Delhi for treatment after complaining of chest discomfort and breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

Wadkute had been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the BJP around eight months ago. He was regarded as an experienced politician and an articulate leader with an unblemished reputation.

Ramrao Wadkute's political career

Wadkute had earlier served as president of the Sheli-Mendhi Mahasangh (Goat and Sheep Breeders' Federation). He was previously associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and served as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

He left the NCP in October 2019 and joined the BJP. In 2021, he was appointed the BJP's Hingoli district president. He also served as the party's election chief and in-charge for the Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency.

In Maharashtra, he was regarded as a prominent leader of the Dhangar community and was known for his unblemished political record.

Former BJP Rajya Sabha MP expresses condolences

Former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Vikas Mahatme expressed grief over the demise of Ramrao Wadkute in a post on X, describing him as a senior Dhangar community leader and a BJP Rajya Sabha MP.

Calling his death a personal loss, Mahatme said he had lost a dear friend and close associate. He added that Wadkute's contributions to the community would always be remembered and prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for his family and admirers.

"A heartfelt tribute! The news of the sad demise of Shri Ramrao-ji Wadkute—a senior leader of the Dhangar community and a Rajya Sabha MP representing the Bharatiya Janata Party—is deeply shocking and painful. His passing is a great loss not only to the Dhangar community and public life, but on a personal level, I have lost a dear friend and a close associate. This photograph brings back memories of the pleasant moments spent with him. His contributions to the community will always be remembered. May God grant eternal peace to the departed soul and provide strength to his family and countless admirers to overcome this grief. A heartfelt tribute! Dhangar Samaj Sangharsh Samiti," he said.

Maharashtra Legislative Council member Dr Pradnya Rajiv Satav also condoled Wadkute's death, describing the news as deeply saddening. She prayed for eternal peace for his soul and strength for his family and loved ones to cope with the loss.

"The news of the passing of the respected Ramrao-ji Wadkute Sahab is deeply saddening and heart-wrenching. May God grant eternal peace to his soul and provide strength to his family and loved ones to bear this sorrow. A heartfelt tribute!" she said.

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