Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank receives 'Maharishi Inter National Invincible Gold Medal'

Former Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was on Sunday felicitated with the prestigious 'Maharishi Inter National Invincible Gold Medal Award' at the annual Vedic conference of the Global Maharishi Organization, in which representatives of more than 119 countries participated.

Nishank, during his address, said that the establishment of peace, prosperity, mutual love, equality, tolerance in the world is only through Vedic knowledge. "This can be done only through education based on traditional knowledge, cultural values, and universal values, this is what we have done in the new education policy, which will become a strong foundation for building a new India," he said.

Further, the former minister went on to salute India's Covid warriors who are battling the Covid-19 pandemic while keeping themselves at risk.

"Our corona warriors are the real heroes in the dreadful situation of the corona transition period, I have recently suffered the pain of corona. Without caring about their lives, our doctors, nurses and other health workers are engaged in the service of patients round the clock. I salute their vitality, dedication, their devotion to duty and with utmost humility dedicate this award to those warriors," Nishank said.

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank receives 'Maharishi Inter National Invincible Gold Medal'

Global Maharishi Sansthan Maharishi Mahesh Yogi has 500 schools in 150 countries, four Maharishi universities in the world and several Vedic educational institutions in various countries.

In a statement, he hailed Nishank, saying that he rose from a very poor background, and excelled in establishing human values ​​as a great litterateur, poet, and politician.

Tony Nader, the organization's global head, lauded Nishank's tireless efforts and commitment to promote world peace through the World Peace Program.

Nader said that there is great enthusiasm in the country and abroad to integrate India's Vedic tradition and eternal knowledge science in the new education policy all over the world.

READ MORE: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank - A look back at how the Haridwar MP spearheaded National Education Policy

Latest India News