BJP issues notice to Ramesh Bidhuri over his inappropriate remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali in Parliament

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday issued a show cause notice to Ramesh Bidhuri over his inappropriate remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali in Parliament, sources said. language in the Parliament ignited a massive outrage and also attracted a warning of "severe action" from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. His comments have been expunged from the records.

Taking a strong note of his language, BJP chief JP Nadda on Friday issued a showcase notice against Bidhuri.

Meanwhile, BSP MP Danish Ali also wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and requested an inquiry against Bidhuri. He wrote, "During the course of his speech he directed the most foul, abusive invectives against me which are part of the record of the Lok Sabha. This is most unfortunate and the fact that it has happened in a new Parliament building under your leadership as Speaker is truly heartbreaking for me as a minority member of this great nation and an elected Member of Parliament as well."

"I request you to kindly refer this matter to the committee of privileges under rule 227 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sabha for examination, investigation, and Report. Since this is the only way out to discipline an experienced member so that the atmosphere of our country is not vitiated any further. I request your good self to kindly order an inquiry into the matter," he added.

