Yoga guru Ramdev and Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri appear to have put their differences behind them following a controversy over remarks comparing Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. The two spoke to each other on Monday, and their statements on Tuesday indicated that the disagreement had been settled, with Ramdev explaining the concerns he had raised during their conversation and Shastri describing him as a guardian figure.

Ramdev said he had told Shastri that the comparisons between deities had hurt him and that Sanatan Dharma should not be associated with blind faith or hypocrisy. Shastri, meanwhile, spoke warmly about his relationship with the yoga guru, saying he had always regarded him as a guardian and received affection from him. The developments came after Ramdev publicly criticised Shastri in Jamshedpur on Sunday.

What Ramdev told Dhirendra Shastri

Speaking on Tuesday, Ramdev revealed that he had spoken to his "younger brother" Baba Bageshwar the previous day and explained why the remarks had upset him. He said he had raised two issues during the conversation, objecting first to comparisons between deities and then to the association of Sanatan Dharma with blind faith.

Ramdev said, "...I spoke to my younger brother Baba Bageshwar yesterday amid this controversy. I told him two things: I was really hurt by the comments and comparisons between deities that led to their insult. This is not Sanatana tradition. There are no differences between Gods. Differences in the names of Gods, castes, and religions are breaking society. I was hurt. Second, I had a serious question in my mind - Sanatana Dharma should not be linked to any blind faith or hypocrisy. Because Sanatana Dharma is divine. Sanatana Dharma is scientific. The values of Sanatana Dharma are very high."

Dhirendra Shastri calls Ramdev his 'guardian'

Shastri also spoke about Ramdev on Tuesday, describing him as a simple and respected person with whom he shared a close bond. He said the yoga guru had not taken his name directly and suggested that his criticism came from a place of affection. Shastri added that he had always looked up to Ramdev as an elder and guardian.

He said, "Swami ji did not take my name. He is very simple in nature. He is 'mahapurush'. 'Mahapurush' has a nature. But he is ours, however he is. There is affection between us. He must have felt something and hence must have given this 'aashirwaad'. This is 'aashirwaad'. He is elder to me; he is my guardian. He has always given me his affection. I have always seen him as my guardian."

How the Ram-Krishna controversy began

The disagreement began on Sunday, when Ramdev criticised Shastri during an event in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. Referring to the preacher's comparison between Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, Ramdev questioned why Shastri had repeated his remarks about Lord Krishna even after apologising and bowing before Banke Bihari.

Ramdev said, "Those who made comparisons between Gods and Goddesses - Ram mahan hain, Krishna toh tedhe medhe hain - and later apologises and bowed before Banke Bihari. What did they say later? 'Krishna toh tedhe hi hain.' You have lost it. Hypocrite. I am saying this deliberately; do not speak such things. Nobody in society has the right to say petty things. There is decorum, discipline and protocol for everything..."

The controversy had started after Shastri made remarks comparing Lord Ram and Lord Krishna during a Ram Katha programme in Karera, Madhya Pradesh. Referring to Lord Krishna's tribhanga posture, in which the body is bent at three places, he contrasted it with Lord Ram's straight posture. His comments drew criticism, following which he apologised and bowed before Banke Bihari. However, his subsequent remark that "Krishna toh tedhe hi hain" triggered further objections, including from Ramdev.

The conversation between the two on Monday and their statements on Tuesday have since brought a more conciliatory turn to the controversy, with both acknowledging the affection and respect they share.

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