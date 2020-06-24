Image Source : PATANJALI DIARY TWITTER Patanjali followed 100% protocols, Coronil passed clinical trial norms: Swami Ramdev

Patanjali has followed all norms and protocols while manufacturing the COVID-19 treatment remedy Coronil, said Swami Ramdev while reiterating that all evidence and data relating to Coronil have been provided to the Ayush Ministry. He also added that those who are ideologically opposed to him are having issues with the progress of Patanjali, especially with respect to Coronil.

"Yesterday we got a questionnaire from Ayush ministry. Acharya Balakrishna Ji and Acharya Varshney Ji sent the answers in half-an-hour. I would also like to tell about CTRI. It comes under ICMR, a government of India body. All of these are government agencies. If ICMR, CTRI and Ayush Ministry were in sync we did feel otherwise. This government, respected PM Modi or Ayush Minister Shripad Nayak Ji, and Ayush secretary herself is a Vaidya," Swami Ramdev said.

"What we (Patanjali) have done now can cure coronavirus disease by 70 per cent. In seven days, medication of coronil was successful in curing the COVID-19," Swami Ramdev said explaining the efficacy of coronil, Patanjali's ayurvedic treatment of coronavirus disease. Patanjali has priced a kit of coronil for Rs 545. It is a mixture of ashwagandha-giloy-tulsi and adu oil, considered a magic herbal formula that kills coronavirus. Ayurvedic medicines are also known to show no side-effects like allopathy. Baba Ramdev also emphasises that yoga should be continued while taking coronil for effective results.

He further added, "Such questions would not have been raised had this medicine been an allopathy venture. Allopathic medicines are expensive and are looting people. We have made a coronavirus medicine which costs Rs 535. In times to come, we will be providing this medicine for free to the poor."

"I am of the view that research should never end. Scientists are still researching about, Blood Pressure, Thyroid, Sugar, Cancer and several other diseases. Research should not stop," he said.

