After 'Go Corona Go', Ramdas Athawale coins new slogan to drive away UK COVID strain

After the "Go corona go", Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has coined another slogan to drive out the new coronavirus strain. This time, the minister's slogan to beat the virus variant is "No corona no".

"Earlier I gave the slogan Go corona, corona Go and now corona is going. For the new coronavirus strain, I give the slogan of No corona, corona No," Athawale told reporters in Pune.

Earlier I gave the slogan 'Go Corona, Corona Go' and now corona is going. For the new coronavirus strain, I give the slogan of 'No Corona, Corona No': Union Minister Ramdas Athawale pic.twitter.com/ND2RQA7gAY — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2020

Back in February, a video of Athawale with Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai and Buddhist monks chanting "Go corona, go corona" at a prayer meeting went viral on social media.

