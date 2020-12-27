Sunday, December 27, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. After 'Go Corona Go', Ramdas Athawale coins new slogan to drive away UK COVID strain

After 'Go Corona Go', Ramdas Athawale coins new slogan to drive away UK COVID strain

After the "Go corona go", Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has coined another slogan to drive out the new coronavirus strain. This time, the minister's slogan to beat the virus variant is "No corona no".

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 27, 2020 22:29 IST
uk covid strain, ramdas athawale new slogan, ramdas athawale covid strain, no corona no, go corona g
Image Source : PTI

After 'Go Corona Go', Ramdas Athawale coins new slogan to drive away UK COVID strain

After the "Go corona go", Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has coined another slogan to drive out the new coronavirus strain. This time, the minister's slogan to beat the virus variant is "No corona no". 

"Earlier I gave the slogan Go corona, corona Go and now corona is going. For the new coronavirus strain, I give the slogan of No corona, corona No," Athawale told reporters in Pune. 

Back in February, a video of Athawale with Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai and Buddhist monks chanting "Go corona, go corona" at a prayer meeting went viral on social media.

READ MORE: Ramdas Athawale sings 'Go Corona Go' as India fights coronavirus

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News