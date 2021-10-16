Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ramdas Athawale calls for another 'surgical strike' on Pakistan, says J&K inseparable part of India

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday gave a sweeping statement as he called for another surgical strike on Pakistan. During his visit to Nagpur, Ramdas Athawale said, "Pakistan is constantly trying to carry out attacks by pushing terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, and is trying to kill common people."

"Home Minister Amit Shah has said that if Pakistan continues to behave in this manner, another surgical strike will have to be done on Pakistan, hence once again there is a surgical strike needed", he added.

He also called Jammu and Kashmir an inseparable part of India. "If Pakistan wants to end the conflict, Jammu and Kashmir should be handed over to India. Prime Minister Modi's slogan is- 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'."

In response to the Uri terrorist attack, the Indian Army had conducted a surgical strike on Pakistan on the night of 28-29 September 2016.

On 18 September 2016, terrorists from Pakistan attacked the Indian Army camp in the Uri sector, in which 18 soldiers were martyred. India was enraged due to the terror attack helmed by Pakistan. The PM had said that 'the attacker will not be forgiven, the sacrifice of 18 jawans will not go in vain'.

