Ram Temple construction to be completed by June 5 this year, darshan of all shrines soon: Nripendra Mishra The consecration at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, 2024.

Ayodhya:

The construction of the Ram temple will be completed by June 5 this year, and one or two days after that, devotees will be allowed to visit and offer darshan at all the temples within the premises, said Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Construction Committee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Tuesday.

The 'pran pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the Vedic rituals, led by a group of priests. The ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, will also attend the ceremony.

Ram temple construction will be completed by June 5

"Ram temple construction will be completed by June 5 this year. One or two days after June 5, the day of completion of the Ram temple, the devotees will be able to visit all the different temples in the premises for darshan...," he added.

He further said that the temples of Maharishi Valmiki, Shri Vashisht ji, Ahilya ji, Nishadraj Maharaj, Shabri Mata and Agstya Muni in the temple premises will also be open to the public after June 5. "The 'pooja' of the 'Ram Darbar' and the six temples built on the 'Parkota' of the temple will be done on 5th June. Champat Rai ji will announce a detailed program for June 5," Mishra added.

On challenges faced during the construction of the Ram temple

Talking about the challenges faced during the construction of the Ram temple, he said, "Teamwork gave us solutions to all the challenges we faced. We face challenges every day and find solutions to them. I want to thank the Nyas for letting no financial constraints come in the way. Engineering and design were a challenge, as we were expected to build a temple which could withstand anything for the next 1000 years."

Mishra also said that it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who played a pivotal role in turning the long-standing dream of the Ram Mandir into reality.

Notably, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet, width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet, and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

