The final day is almost here: The ground-breaking ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and PM's visit

The day is almost here. The first brick will be laid for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. Ayodhya is all decked up for the bhoomi pujan that will be attended by 175 people who figure in a select guest list of seers and politicians topped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prior to the function, the prime minister will take part in a puja at Hanumangarhi. Modi will then travel to Shree Ram Janmabhoomi where he will take part in Puja and Darshan of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'. He will plant a Parijat sapling and subsequently perform Bhoomi Pujan. He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone and also release commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.'

Full Itinerary of PM Modi's visit

PM Modi will leave from New Delhi at around 9:30 am and arrive at Lucknow airport at around 10:30 am

From Lucknow airport, PM Modi will take a chopper for Ayodhya. He will reach there by 11:30 am. The chopper will land in Ayodhya's Saket colony.

PM Modi will offer prayers at Hanuman Garhi somewhere around 11:40 am.

The Prime Minister will reach Ramjanmabhoomi at 12 pm. He will offer prayers at Ram Lalla. Till 12:15, he will indulge in Tree plantation programme in the premises of the Ram Mandir.

At 12:30 pm, the bhoomi pujan will begin when PM Modi will lay the foundation stone. He will lay the stone at around 12:40 pm

Following this, PM Modi will meet Swami Nrityagopal Das and other members of the Ram Janmabhoomi trust at around 1:10 pm

The Prime Minister will leave for Lucknow at around 2:30 pm.

Ayodhya all geared up

Roads leading to Ayodhya display hoardings with the picture of the proposed Ram temple and of Ram Lalla, the infant Ram, the deity now housed in a makeshift temple.

Around the town's Hanumangarhi area – named after a well-known temple which Modi will visit on Wednesday – both police sirens and 'bhajans' in praise of Ram are heard.

Most of the shops in the locality wear a new look, with their fronts painted in bright yellow. A large number of policemen were deployed there on Tuesday. Some sat in the sweet shops, waiting for their next instructions.

Roads leading into the area are barricaded. Yards of yellow cloth and marigold garlands were being hung on poles. Even on the day before the event, security checks on vehicles heading to Ayodhya begin from adjoining Barabanki district itself on the Lucknow-Ayodhya road. Policemen take down details, including mobile numbers of the travellers.

Corona test certificate compulsory for invitees

All invitees to the August 5 foundation stone-laying function for the new Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh will have to carry a mandatory coronavirus-negative certificate.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai said that the step was taken as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus situation in the country.

"Only those who have a medical certificate that says that they have tested negative for coronavirus will be allowed entry for the 'bhumi pujan' on Wednesday," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya, who is among the invitees, said on Tuesday that he would get his corona test done as required.

Health officials said that they were fully prepared to test VVIPs scheduled to halt briefly in state capital Lucknow while en route to Ayodhya for the religious ceremony.

