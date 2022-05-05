Rajasthan CM Gehlot dares Amit Shah to form panel to probe Ram Navami violence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot challenged Home Minister Amit Shah to form a probe panel to examine the reson behind the Ram Navami clashes in Rajasthan and other states.

Ram Navami violence: The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, on Thursday dared Home Minister Amit Shah to form a committee and probe into the clashes that took place in Rajasthan's Karuali and other states during Ram Navami

The CM also mentioned that the committee must be headed by Supreme Court and High Court judges, who would look into the “root cause” behind the violence.

He also accused the BJP-RSS of cashing in on young generations' innocence and promoting violence as "they are unaware of the history of our independence struggle".

"We have seen Russia getting dismantled. However, our country has stood strong during the last 70 years despite it having multiple languages and religions. Indira Gandhi sacrificed her life but did not allow the formation of Khalistan. Rajiv Gandhi too sacrificed his life for the country."

Those were the people who took the country to new heights in 70 years. However, the current generation is unaware of the situation during the independence struggle, which is being cashed in on by BJP-RSS. They are setting an agenda and triggering violence, he said, adding that "first, it was in Karauli, then Rajgarh (where the temple was bulldozed), and now Jodhpur. Our timely action prevented riots in the state."

On the Ram Navami violence, the chief minister said once the reasons are figured out, such incidents can be checked in future.

