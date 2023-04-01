'Communal violence on table for BJP with 2024 polls approaching' alleges Kapil Sibal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Communal violence on table for BJP with 2024 polls...' alleges Kapil Sibal

Ram Navami Violence: In view of violence erupted in West Bengal's Howrah, Kapil Sibal on Saturday alleged that communal violence was on the table for the BJP with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approaching. He further said that recent incidents in West Bengal and Gujarat were a "trailer".

Violence and arson were reported from West Bengal's Howrah district after clashes broke out between two groups during Ram Navami festivities, with the BJP and the TMC trading barbs over it.

Kapil Sibal's Tweet

Violence during Ram Navami festivities on Thursday was also reported from Gujarat and Maharashtra. In a tweet, Sibal said, "As we approach 2024. For the BJP, on the table: 1) communal violence 2) hate speech 3) baiting minorities 4) target opposition by use of ED, CBI, election commission. Trailer: Burning of Bengal, stoking communal violence in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat."

Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA 1 and 2 regimes, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support. Sibal recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Howrah violence: Section 144 extended till April 3; BJP demands NIA investigation

ALSO READ | Ram Navami violence: 14 injured after two groups clash in Bihar's Nalanda; section 144 imposed

Latest India News