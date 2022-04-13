Ram Navami violence in Gujarat's Anand was pre-planned, here's what mastermind told stone pelters

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Ram Navami violence in Gujarat's Anand was pre-planned

The Gujarat police on Wednesday made a big revelation in the case of communal clashes and arson during Ram Navami celebrations on Sunday. Police claimed that the violence was a "pre-planned conspiracy". Maulvi Mustaqin has been named as the mastermind of the conspiracy and is absconding. Early reports suggest that he lured the boys for money and other help for stone pelting. He brought them from outside the state. It was decided to pelt stones from cemeteries as stones could be easily found there. He promised to provide legal support to the young boys, if caught by the authorities.

The police have also arrested a person named Jamshed Pathan in the conspiracy for communal clashes. The Gujarat Police has said that the violence during Ram Navami procession at Khambhat in Anand district was a pre-planned conspiracy. In fact, the way the stones were pelted here and the place where the stones were pelted, the state intelligence department was suspicious, after which the investigation was started by the state ATS. After Jamshed Pathan was nabbed and interrogated, he told the security officials about the mastermind, Maulvi Mustaqin. Mustaqin had hatched a conspiracy to stop the Rath Yatra on Ramnavami.

