Ram Navami row: BJP MLA strips his kurta to display ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Jharkhand Assembly- WATCH

Ram Navami row: Jharkhand Assembly on Tuesday witnessed a weird scene when a BJP MLA from Hazaribagh, Manish Jaiswal stripped his kurta to display 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan written on his vest to mark a protest against the ban on DJ on Ram Navami festival in his constituency.

BJP MLAs raised slogans against the government and alleged that Chief Minister Hemant Soren resorted to appeasement politics in Jharkhand.

In a video clip tweeted by Jaiswal, he is seen stripping his kurta and raising slogans against the Jharkhand government in front of the Speaker's chair in the assembly.

"Raghunath (Lord Rama) is with us then what to worry about? When you have kept your forehead in shelter, then what is there to worry about...

Is Hazaribagh a part of Taliban? Where restrictions are being made on the festival of our own Lord Shri Rama and thousands of Ram devotees are being tried to be suppressed through 107?," he tweeted.

Why are restrictions in Hazaribagh?

Hazaribagh district issued directives for Ram Navami festival banning DJs during the celebration in region. The restriction comes close on the heels of recent violence incident unleased Palamu district ahead of Shivratri due to the installation of an entry gate in front of a mosque.

