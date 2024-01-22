'Day of the people...': Ex-Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari on Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Ex-Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari reacts to the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Ram Temple Consecration: Ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for Ram Lalla today, Iqbal Ansari, a former litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, said that the longstanding dispute over the Ram Temple has come to a complete end. Speaking to the media, he expressed that whatever struggles may have transpired, today marks a significant day for the people, symbolizing a resolution to the historic dispute.

What did Iqbal Ansari say?

The sentiments reflect a broader acknowledgement of the evolving narrative surrounding the Ram Temple and the collective significance attached to the upcoming ceremony. "All deities of all religions reside in the city of Ayodhya. Pran Pratishtha is going to take place today. This is the beginning of the Mandir...Whatever may have been the struggle, today has become the day of the people. Now people should visit and see whatever is there in Ayodhya; they should follow the path shown by God Ram," said Iqbal Ansari.

Ansari welcomes PM, other guests in Ayodhya

He also welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ayodhya for the historic event. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is most welcome at Ayodhya. Every coming guest is a welcome sign for us. Whoever is there today, whoever comes to our door, we welcome him. This is our tradition," said Iqbal Ansari. Notably, Ansari earlier received an invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple, scheduled for January 22. "We are very happy that we have been invited. We will be welcoming the guests of Ayodhya," added Ansari.

Devotees throng Ayodhya

Devotees from across the country are in a more pious and celebratory mood, awaiting the grand occasion of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya. The holy city is witnessing an increased footfall of people from all over the world to attend the grand ceremony. Despite the huge crowd and tight security measures, a large number of devotees have reached Ayodhya to mark their presence on the premises of the temple.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Meanwhile, the Pran Prathistha ceremony will be held on Monday in the temple town of Ayodhya amid tight security. The historic ritual of Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratistha' will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests. The Uttar Pradesh government has also tightened security in the city by setting up a dial 112 monitoring centre at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk.

