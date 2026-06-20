OPINION | Ram Mandir: Pilferage was going on at all levels

New Delhi:

More revelations have come in the ongoing SIT probe into multi-crore theft of donation money and jewellery at the famous Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Pilferage was going on at all levels – from opening of donation boxes, counting of cash and deposit of bundles of currency notes in banks.

CCTV cameras were deployed, those supposed to keep a watch were present, the SOPs for counting were fixed, but, in practice, the cameras were shut off at key timings, those supposed to watch the entire counting process were looking elsewhere and SOPs were thrown to the winds.

A furious UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who visited Ayodhya on Friday, said, everything will become crystal clear in 15 days. He said, “doodh ka doodh, paani ka paani ho jayega”, and the culprits will be punished. Yogi did the correct thing. He did not allow Champat Rai, the general secretary of the temple trust, to be present during his visit.

Had Champat Rai appeared with the CM, tongues would have wagged about Yogi trying to shield the culprits. Though Champat Rai’s name is yet to figure in the list of prime suspects, evidence has been found about who pilfered money from donation boxes and who took away jewellery donated by devotees.

Some items, including cash, has been recovered, but one is yet to assess the full scope of the pilferage that was going on inside the temple. There were 44 persons involved in the counting process.

Some of them have been identified, but the pilferage was happening openly in a shameless and brazen manner, and everybody involved in the counting process knew that the pilferage was going on.

All of them are culprits. It has also come to light that persons connected with RSS were involved in the counting process. Most of the appointments were made on the basis of ‘slips’ (parchi) and there was no prior scrutiny. There was zero vigilance during counting. Security personnel posted in the temple premises were prevented from frisking persons involved in counting.

The can of worms spilled out when people started noticing that those involved in counting were carrying costly iPhones, travelling in luxurious sedans and SUVs, built plush residences and had bought shops. In Hindi, there is an idiom “daal mein kaala” (something is fishy). Here the entire “daal” was black.

These sinners have insulted the sentiments of millions of Hindus, they betrayed Sanatan dharma. The action that must be taken against the sinners must become a model for the rest of the world.

NEET: Enforce foolproof system from next year

On Sunday, June 21, more than 22 lakh students will sit for the NEET-UG re-exam across India. Massive preparations have been made to ensure that the re-exam is done without a glitch, and no leaks or cheatings take place.

On Friday, Delhi High Court upheld the Centre’s decision to temporarily suspend access to Telegram app till June 22 in the public interest.

The network of leak mafia is so vast that the Centre had to use Indian Air Force aircraft and helicopters to dispatch question papers and for collecting answer sheets after the re-exam is over.

Question setters were kept in isolation, Telegram app was temporarily banned, medical colleges were asked not to grant leave to students on June 20 and 21 to prevent impersonation and cheating.

Such decisions are taken in times of emergency. For Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, this is an emergency, and he is facing the toughest test of his life. But such actions cannot be taken on a regular basis.

There must be efforts to put in place a foolproof system from next year and provide millions of students a level-playing field.

Mamata: Exodus continues

Trinamool Congress parliamentary group leader Abhishek Banerjee met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday and submitted 20 petitions seeking disqualification of each of his rebel party MPs, who have joined Nationalist Citizens Party of India.

Meanwhile, the exodus continues. On Friday, five-time MLA, former minister and Mamata’s confidante Jyotipriya Mullick resigned from all posts in the party, while Siliguri Mayor and TMC leader Gautam Deb also resigned.

It is surprising to see leaders, big and small, leaving Mamata Banerjee’s party. This is nothing short of a stampede to jump ship.

Whatever Abhishek Banerjee may say about ED and CBI, whatever petitions he may submit to the Lok Sabha Speaker, whatever stories Mahua Moitra may write on social media, they are not going to buck the trend.

Twenty TMC MPs have merged into NCPI and they will be joining NDA. More regional parties may follow suit.

NDA requires two-third majority in both Houses of Parliament to get the Constitution Amendment Bill for delimitation passed. Arrangements are being made and it is no more a secret.

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