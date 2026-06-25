OPINION | Ram Mandir loot: Nail the big fish

New Delhi:

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has taken a tough stance on the pilferage of donation money from the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. VHP has demanded a faster probe, early filing of FIR and a fast-track court hearing on a day-to-day basis. VHP has called for the arrest and punishment of all those who insulted the faith of millions of devotees of Lord Ram. The Parishad has called off its annual meet in Ayodhya, which was scheduled from June 25 to 29.

It is good that the VHP has made these demands, but the saddest part of this case is that those who stole donation money were not outsiders. They were relatives and nephews of all those ‘uncles’ who were managing the show. Those who were made ‘chowkidars’ carried out the heist. It is also surprising that pilferage of donation money was being done daily and people in the know were aware of it. Yet, everybody kept silent. This means all those responsible in the management were directly or indirectly involved in their lust for lucre.

The FIR must not limit itself to naming only those from whom cash and ill-gotten wealth have been found. Those who were in the top rungs of temple management must face the music. They were the persons who were issuing ‘parchis’ (handwritten notes) to juniors for appointing staff for the counting process.

Tiwari murder: Stop all fake encounters!

In Bilauti village of Bihar’s Bhojpur district, thousands attended a Mahapanchayat to demand the arrest and trial of police officers who murdered Bharat Tiwari. They demanded a probe by a sitting judge of Patna High Court. Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor was present at the gathering. Till now, the administration has filed an FIR against DSP Rajesh Sharma, SHO Rajesh Malakar and three other policemen based on a complaint filed by Bharat Tiwari’s mother.

There is no dispute over the video, which clearly shows policemen firing bullets even after Bharat Tiwari threw away his pistol to surrender. It is unfortunate that despite a clear-cut murder case, the matter is being given a caste twist by certain political leaders. While upper castes are on one side, demanding a probe by a sitting judge and capital punishment for the policemen who killed Tiwari, leaders of other castes are seeking to downplay these demands. They are saying that the law should be allowed to take its own course and there is no need to give hype to this incident, in which a Brahmin leader was the victim.

For me, this is a point-blank murder case. The video substantiates this. It should not be seen through a caste prism. All sides must ensure that those guilty of carrying out fake encounters are punished, whichever caste they belong to. Fake encounters must be stopped.

Shocking! Girl killed fiancé to avoid marriage

The murder of Ketan Agarwal, a real estate businessman, by his fiancée Siya Goyal in Pune is shocking. She did not want to marry him, but she did not tell either family about her choice. Instead, she hatched a diabolical plot with her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary, and pushed Ketan 400 feet down to his death at the Lohagarh Fort.

The girl herself rang up the police and cooked a lie, saying Ketan slipped and fell to his death. She went to Ketan’s home, shed tears and posted sad thoughts on social media. But Ketan’s family had doubts about her behaviour. When police checked CCTV footage and Siya’s call detail records, the truth tumbled out. After interrogation, both Sia and her boyfriend confessed that they killed Ketan.

Ketan’s mom has demanded a fast-track hearing in Siya’s case. She has asked for punishment, which should make others think a hundred times before committing such vile acts. The girl’s diabolical act has surprised society at large.

There is fear in the minds of citizens. They are asking, "Why did Siya take such an extreme step? She could have told Ketan, his family and her own family members that she was not interested in marrying him, because she was in love with her boyfriend. Was murder necessary? How could she ever think that she could murder somebody and go scot-free? Was she aware of what Sonam did to her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon near Shillong last year?

It is a matter of concern that two months ago, on April 27, a Shillong court granted bail to the accused Sonam Raghuvanshi. She is now out of jail. It is even more worrying that a similar murder has taken place again. For society, it is a serious question: How can a young woman think of committing such a vile act?

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