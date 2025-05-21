Ram Mandir construction to be completed in June, Pran Pratishtha of 'Ram Darbar' on June 5 Spiritual leaders from various faiths will be invited to the consecration ceremony and no political leaders or central or state government ministers or officials will take part in the event.

New Delhi:

The construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be completed by 5 June, according to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) of the Ram Darbar is scheduled to take place from 3 to 5 June, he told news agency PTI.

Misra said that spiritual leaders from various faiths will be invited to the consecration ceremony, which will be held on 5 June. However, no VIPs or political leaders from the central or state governments will be part of the event.

"There are no political motives behind the construction of the temple. This moment has come after more than 500 years of struggle," said Misra.

Following the consecration, the newly completed portion of the temple will be opened to the public within a week after the ceremony.