Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: No mobiles allowed, security code to ensure single entry for each invitee

Ram Mandir Teertha Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai on Monday addressed media and gave info about the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony. The Bhoomi Pujan is slated to take place on August 5. Rai said that extensive security measures were in place to ensure that Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan ceremony takes place in a peaceful manner.

Champat Rai said that no mobile phones will be allowed at the venue of Bhoomi Pujan. Attendees will even not be allowed to carry bags.

"Each invitee has been provided with invitation card that bears a code. This code will ensure that one invitee gets entry only once," said Champat Rai.

He explained further that if the invitee leaves the venue for any reason, he / she will not be allowed to re-enter.

During his press conference, Champat Rai said that 133 holy men have been invited for Bhoomi Pujan ceremony. 175 guests have been invited for the ceremony.

Rai added that the Mahant of Janaki Mandir in Nepal has been invited as well.

It will be mandatory for everyone to arrive at the venue 2 hours before PM Narendra Modi arrives.

Speaking of clothing that will adorn Ram Lalla, Champat Rai said that the deity will be wearing green coloured clothes because green colour signified prosperity.

For the ceremony, soil from more than 1500 holy places in the country and water from more than 100 rivers has been brought by devotees for Bhoomi Pujan ceremony.

