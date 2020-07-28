Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan: Here's what Ram Lalla will wear on foundation day in Ayodhya

Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers to Lord Ram in the Ram Janmabhoomi campus in Ayodhya.

Ram Lalla's idol during the Bhoomi Pujan on August 5 at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya will wear a Navratna attire fitted with 9 kinds of jewels. The bhoomi pujan ceremony of the construction of the Ram Temple will be inaugurated by PM Modi as a grand big event and Diwali-like celebrations will be marked on the ground-breaking ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

According to the Times of India, Tailor Bhagwat Pahari who is preparing clothes for Ram Lalla said he is lucky to have the honour of stitching clothes for Ram Lalla on this historic occasion. He will definitely prepare the attire that will be historic in itself. The tailor has been preparing clothes for Ram Lalla for generations.

What is Time Capsule and why it will be placed at Ram Mandir construction site

A time capsule is a collection of things in a box storing a selection of objects chosen as being typical of the present time, buried for discovery in the future. It will be placed beneath the construction site of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya containing the history of Ram Janmabhoomi movement, to avoid disputes on the existence of Ram Temple in the future.

What will Ram Mandir time capsule contain

The time capsule will have a complete history of Ayodhya and detailed life of Lord Rama written in Sanskrit on copper plates.

Will Time Capsule be placed beneath Ram Mandir site on August 5

According to a TOI report, the time capsule which will contain the history of Lord Rama and Ayodhya written in Sanskrit on Copper plates (Tamra Patras) are being prepared by experts and may not be placed on bhoomi pujan day i.e August 5 as they are yet to be readied.

More developmental projects for Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath will also announce development projects in Ayodhya worth Rs 500 crore. Out of Rs 500 crore worth project, foundation stones of Rs 326 crore worth projects will be laid on the Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan day itself while Rs 161 crore will be dedicated to the people.

