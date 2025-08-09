Raksha Bandhan: Locals tie rakhi to BSF jawans in Naxal-affected Abujhmad of Chhattisgarh Raksha Bandhan: During the occasion, the locals expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the tireless efforts of the soldiers to maintain peace and security in the Naxal-affected areas.

Raipur:

The Border Security Force posted in the highly Naxal-affected Abujhmad of Chhattisgarh celebrated the holy festival of Raksha Bandhan with great enthusiasm and fervour. The event was held at Headquarters Sonpur and COB Dondribeda, Horadi, Gadapa and Kandulnar.

On this occasion, a large number of people from the area were present to tie Rakhi to the soldiers and express their affection and gratitude towards them. This cordial meeting further strengthened the bond of trust, security and brotherhood between the local community and the Border Security Force.

Locals express gratitude to BSF soldiers

(Image Source : INDIA TV)A student ties a rakhi to a BSF jawan.

During the occasion, the locals expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the tireless efforts of the soldiers to maintain peace and security in the Naxal-affected areas.

At the same time, the soldiers also reiterated their unwavering commitment to the service and security of the nation and the people. This occasion not only strengthened the emotional ties but also strengthened the spirit of unity and mutual respect.

BSF establishes cordial relations with locals

The Border Security Force has always discharged its responsibilities with utmost devotion and courage. Even on traditional festivals like Raksha Bandhan, the soldiers not only perform their duties but also establish cordial relations with the local citizens.

This festival teaches all the importance of unity, brotherhood and mutual respect, and the Border Security Force successfully adopted it as an opportunity for public relations and trust building.

BSF actively contributes to development of Abujhmad

Along with security, the Border Security Force is also actively contributing to the development work in the Naxal-affected areas of Abujhmad. Efforts being made to strengthen local infrastructure, education and health facilities are paving the way for peace and progress in these inaccessible areas.

This effort of the Border Security Force is a living example of the fact that the security forces deployed in Naxal-affected areas are not only limited to maintaining peace, but also play an important role in the social and economic upliftment of the society.