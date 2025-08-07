Raksha Bandhan 2025: Free bus rides for women announced across multiple states | Check full list Raksha Bandhan is regarded as an illustration of the love between a brother and sister. On this occasion, several state governments offer free bus rides to women. This year, the festival will be celebrated on August 9.

New Delhi:

India will celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan on Saturday (August 9) this year. It is considered a cherished festival of sibling love and bonding. On this special occasion, several state governments have rolled out a heartwarming gift for women -- free travel on government buses. While some states have offered free rides for a day, a few have extended the benefit for two or even three days. Notably, states like Punjab and Karnataka already offer free bus services to women throughout the year. In Delhi, only women residing in the capital can enjoy free travel in DTC buses.

Here's a detailed look at the states where free bus travel for women will be available during Raksha Bandhan:

Uttar Pradesh: 3 days of free bus travel

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has confirmed that women in Uttar Pradesh will be able to travel for free on UPSRTC and city bus services for three days. As per the CM's office, the free ride window will begin at 6 am on August 8 and continue until midnight on August 10. To ensure a smooth travel experience during the festive rush, the government has ordered to deploy a sufficient number of buses in both urban and rural areas across the state.

Haryana: Two days of free bus rides

Women and children (up to 15 years of age) in Haryana will be able to travel for free on state-run buses as part of Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij stated that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved the proposal. The free travel will apply not only to regular intra-state buses but also to buses operating to Delhi and Chandigarh. This service will be available from 12 noon on August 8 till midnight on August 9.

Rajasthan: Women can travel free in state buses

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has announced free travel for women on August 9 and 10 in all buses run by the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation. This is the first time that women in the state will be allowed to travel for free for two consecutive days. Earlier, the facility was limited to Raksha Bandhan day alone. The offer is applicable for travel within Rajasthan's borders.

Uttarakhand: Free bus travel for women

In Uttarakhand, the tradition continues as women will once again be able to travel for free in government-run buses on Raksha Bandhan. Every year, the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation provides this festive benefit to women and young children — and this year is no different.

Free bus travel in Karnataka, Punjab, and Delhi

Women in Karnataka, Punjab, and Delhi can already enjoy year-round free travel on government buses. Therefore, on Raksha Bandhan as well, this benefit will remain active without the need for any additional announcement. In Chandigarh, women can also travel for free in CTU and CCBSS-operated buses across the Tricity area — Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula. However, this offer is limited to local AC and non-AC buses and does not extend to intercity or long-route buses running outside Tricity limits.

Madhya Pradesh: Special festive treat for women

Women in Madhya Pradesh will also receive a festive bonus this Raksha Bandhan. On August 9, Bhopal City Link Limited will offer free rides for women. The Indore Mayor has also announced free travel for women on the day. Adding to the celebrations, CM Mohan Yadav has gifted a major Raksha Bandhan surprise to the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana. The eligible sisters will receive Rs 1,500 in their bank accounts, along with an additional Rs 250 as a Raksha Bandhan gift. This forms part of the 27th installment of the Ladli Behna scheme. Furthermore, Rs 43.9 crore will be disbursed to over 28 lakh women for LPG cylinder subsidies as part of the state’s continued support for women empowerment.

