'Delhi doesn't understand without tractors': Rakesh Tikait warns of 'big revolution'

As protesting farmers on Saturday gheraoed Raj Bhavans in different states on completion of 7 months of their agitation and tried to give a memorandum to the Lieutenant Governor, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said they have decided to strengthen the movement and will be holding two more rallies.

Farmers planning two more rallies

"In today's meeting, we have decided to strengthen our movement. We have decided to hold two more rallies, a tractor rally will be held on July 9 in which people from Shamli and Bhagpat will be present, it will reach Singhu border on July 10," Rakesh Tikait said.

"Another rally will be held on July 24, people from Bijnor and Meerut will be present in it. On the night of July 24th, they will halt at Meerut toll and on 25th July the rally will reach here (Delhi-Ghazipur)," Tikait added.

In Delhi, the farmers under the leadership of Yudhveer Singh were not allowed to meet the LG, after which Rakesh Tikait said, "Either let the farmers meet the Lieutenant Governor or send us to Tihar Jail."

Rakesh Tikait warns of big revolution

"Either send farmers who have been arrested to Tihar Jail or make them meet the Governor. We will inform it later what treatment Delhi would be needing... as it does not fall in line without tractors... we will further decide on the next course of our action and fight against the new laws to shape a big revolution," Rakesh Tikait said.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, farmer leader Yudhveer Singh and others who were sitting at Ghazipur border, had come to meet the LG.

Singh said that the farmers will submit a memorandum to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, but they were not given any time. However, the Delhi Police kept all the farmers with them.

The farmers have alleged that their leaders have been held by the Delhi police and are being taken from one place to another, and were not allowed to meet the LG. After that Rakesh Tikait held a meeting at Ghazipur border.

Rakesh Tikait, after the meeting, said, "We have made it clear that either the farmers be allowed to meet the Lieutenant Governor or they should be sent to Tihar Jail. There will be no protest to get them released."

Meanwhile, in view of the sensitive situation in Delhi, the security of the Lieutenant Governor's residence has been beefed up. No one is being allowed to meet him.

