Rakesh Tikait slaps person at Ghazipur border | WATCH

As the confrontation between police and protesting farmers at the Ghazipur border builds up, a video has surfaced showing Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait slapping a person has surfaced.

Speaking on the matter, Rakesh Tikait said, "He is not a member of our organisation. He was taking a stick and would have done something. He was misbehaving with the media. All those who are here with ill intent should leave."

#WATCH: Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait slaps a person at Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh). pic.twitter.com/fhRSbdlhgY — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2021

Following Republic Day violence in the national capital, farmers protest which has been going on for over two months has started to weaken after various farmer organisations withdraw from the agitation. Earlier today, while several farmers were leaving the protesting site at the Ghazipur border, Rakesh Tikait broke down at the site, alleging that the administration was trying to crush their movement.

Tikait, who has been named in the Delhi Police FIR in connection with the violence at several parts of the city during the 'Kisan Gantantra parade' on Republic Day, made his appearance at the protest site two days later, saying, "We were ready to surrender peacefully but the BJP's local MLAs have been called to beat the protesting farmers."

"There is a conspiracy against us. Now, I will not surrender even if the police fires bullets at us," he announced from the dais of the farmers' protest site.

Tikait also said that he will hang himself but he will not surrender now and urged the farmers to save their tents that have been in place since November 26 last year.

Speaking to media, an emotional Tikait said that the administration was trying to conspire against the farmers to end their peaceful movement.

"We had come here to protest against the three farm laws demanding their repealing," he said.

