Rakesh Tikait's fresh ultimatum to govt: Farmers will gherao Delhi from November 27

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday served an ultimatum to the Central government and said that farmers will reach the Delhi borders by tractors from villages on November 27, in order to strengthen their stronghold at the protest sites.

"The central government has time till November 26. From November 27, farmers will reach the border at the movement sites around Delhi by tractors from villages and strengthen the tents at the movement sites", he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the BKU on Friday said that farmers' protest against the three central farm laws at the Delhi-UP border in Ghazipur and elsewhere will continue as usual. The BKU made this remark in a press statement terming reports that the Delhi police is removing barricades from the National Highway-9 near the protest site as false.

In a party statement, BKU spokesperson Dharmendra Malik also appealed to farmers to gather at the Delhi-UP border in large numbers to strengthen the movement and make it stronger than ever before, casting aside all doubts over the weakening of the movement.

To maintain law and order in the entire area of the UP-Delhi Ghazipur’s border, it has been divided into seven zones and 13 sectors and senior officers have been deputed by the administration, he said.

The Delhi Police on Thursday evening started removing the barricades and concertina wires it had put in place at the anti-farm laws protest site at Tikri Border on Delhi-Rohtak highway. Similar action was initiated at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border on Friday morning.

