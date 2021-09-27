EXCLUSIVE: Govt wants to capture country's crops, won't let it happen, says Rakesh Tikait

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday reiterated that farmers protesting against the three farm laws will continue to agitate for 10 years, but will not allow the legislations to be implemented. Speaking to India TV, he categorically denied any inconvenience to people due to today's Bharat Bandh.

He said that farmers have not sealed roads and emergency vehicles are being allowed as farmers observe Bharat Bandh today against the Modi government's new farm laws. He said that "people have been asked to leave their house after lunch".

"What is wrong with the Bharat Bandh? All political parties call it Bharat Bandh. Roads are not sealed. We are not causing any inconvenience to people," Tikait said.

Tikait said that farmers will not go back until the laws are repealed and a law is enacted on the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The nationwide day-long Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions protesting against the three new farm laws witnessed massive traffic jams at various border points in Delhi and several trains being cancelled as a precautionary measure. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions, which is leading bandh, said they will not allow movement on some sections of national highways.

Tikait said farmers are open for discussion with the government. However, there will be no conditional talks. "Why is the government not talking to us? Our protest will not end till the time the laws are taken back. There will be no conditional talks," he said. "We never said that 'we will talk ony after the laws are recalled'. This government says laws will not be repealed, you (farmers) can talk. We told the government to start the dialogue."

"The government should come out with a law for guarantee on MSP. A farmer can't even sell 50 quintal of his produce but a businessman can sell as much as he wants," Tikait said, adding that the 'government wants to capture the country's crops. However, the farmers will not let this happen'.

Tikait also rejected allegations of farmer unions working as per the agenda of opposition parties. "There is no opposition in the country. Had there been any opposition in the country, farmers of the country would not have been facing the present crisis," he added.

Farmers mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh have been protesting against the three farm laws enacted by the Centre almost a year ago. Farmers have expressed apprehension over the laws that it will end the Minimum Support Price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations. The government, however, has been projecting the laws as major agricultural reforms. Over 10 rounds of talks have failed to break the deadlock between the two parties. Earlier in January this year, the Supreme Court put on hold the implementation of the laws.

READ MORE: Ready to agitate for 10 years, but won't allow farm laws to be implemented: Tikait

READ MORE: Rakesh Tikait a ‘dacoit’, farmers’ protest receiving foreign funds: BJP MP

Latest India News