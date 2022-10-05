Rakesh Tikait decries 'ban' on tractor-trolleys for travelling in Uttar Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : RAKESH TIKAIT (TWITTER). Rakesh Tikait decries 'ban' on tractor-trolleys for travelling in UP.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for its recent decision to impose a 'ban' on using tractor-trolleys for travelling.

Terming the move as 'dictatorial', Tikait claimed that the aim of the decision was to restrain farmers from reaching 'dharna' sites.

The BKU would protest against any such ban, he said.

It may be recalled that after a tractor-trolley overturned in Kanpur on October 1 claiming 26 lives, the ADG of police (traffic & road safety) in UP, Anupam Kulshreshtha, had issued an advisory on October 2 to all district police chiefs to conduct a 10-day-long enforcement drive to strictly prevent the use of tractor-trolleys for travelling.

Questioning the decision, Tikait further said, "Has the operation of trains, buses and cars been banned anywhere after accidents? What is the rationale of banning tractor trolleys which are the most common mode of transport in rural areas"

