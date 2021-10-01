Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE 'Police blocking roads, not us', says Rakesh Tikait after Supreme Court's strong observation

Farm leader Rakesh Tikait reacting to the Supreme Court verdict said that agitating farmers are not to be blamed for the blocked roads, it is the police who have barricaded it. He also said that if police removed the barricading, the farmers will go to Delhi.

Tikait also mentioned that the organization which has sought permission to protest at Jantar Mantar is not affiliated with United Kisan Morcha. "All the farmers were going to Delhi, now if the police have put up barricades, then we are forced to sit on the road."

An irked Supreme Court on Friday slammed a farmers’ body protesting against the three new farm laws and seeking directions to authorities to allow it to stage 'satyagrah' at Jantar Mantar. “You have strangulated the entire city and now you want to come inside and start protest here again.”

What was the point in continuing with the protest once it has moved the court challenging the farm laws, the apex court asked the farmers' body, and said the citizens have equal rights to move freely and without fear and there has to be some “balanced approach”.

A bench of justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar asked the petitioners whether they take permission from the residents of the area if they are “happy” with their protest.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’, a body of farmers and agriculturists, and its president seeking directions to the concerned authorities to provide space to at least 200 farmers or protestors of the body at the Jantar Mantar for organising peaceful and non-violent ‘Satyagrah’.

