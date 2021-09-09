Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana applauds Railway unit over data containing birthdays of personnel

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Thursday appreciated the Railway unit for maintaining the data containing birthdays of police personnel, their spouse, children and anniversary of the employee.

The police personnel and officers are also allowed duty rests on these days so as to allow them take a break from strenuous duties and spend some quality time with their family, Asthana wrote in the appreciation letter.

Such steps not only rejuvenate the personnel but also inculcate great sense of belongingness toward the organisation and their unit for being a part of their personal life and benefit Delhi Police in general, he said.

"It is also learnt that DCP himself is making calls to police personnel on these important events thereby further strengthening the emotional connect between the supervisory and the subordinate ranks," Asthana said.

The top cop applauded the innovative initiative and professional commitment displayed to develop team spirit.

"I take this opportunity to place on record my appreciation for the innovative initiative and professional commitment displayed to develop team spirit and work for the welfare of your subordinate officers. I am sure you will continue working with the same zeal, commitment and enthusiasm in the future. I also wish the very best to you and your family," he said in his letter.

Meanwhile, Romil Baniya, Additional CP and Staff Officer of the commisioner, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Office of Commissioner) KPS Malhotra have encouraged other units to maintain similar records and work towards uplifting the morale of the forces.

