Rajya Sabha Polls: BJP fields Harsh Mahajan against Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi in Himachal

A day after the announcement of Supreme Court lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi as the Congress candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swiftly countered by nominating Harsh Mahajan, who had previously been associated with the Congress party.

Mahajan, formerly regarded as a close aide to Congress leader and six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, crossed over to the BJP ranks in 2022. The saffron party's decision to nominate Mahajan was made on Thursday, the final day for filing nominations ahead of the February 27 Rajya Sabha elections. This development marks a significant political manoeuvre as both major parties battle for influence in the region, setting the stage for a competitive electoral contest.

