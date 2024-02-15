Thursday, February 15, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Rajya Sabha Polls: BJP fields Harsh Mahajan against Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi in Himachal

Rajya Sabha Polls: BJP fields Harsh Mahajan against Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh is poised to see an interesting contest in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections as the BJP has nominated Harsh Mahajan as its candidate against Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: February 15, 2024 16:30 IST
Rajya Sabha Polls: BJP fields Harsh Mahajan against Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi in Himachal
Image Source : PTI BJP leader Harsh Mahajan (L) and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

A day after the announcement of Supreme Court lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi as the Congress candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swiftly countered by nominating Harsh Mahajan, who had previously been associated with the Congress party. 

Mahajan, formerly regarded as a close aide to Congress leader and six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, crossed over to the BJP ranks in 2022. The saffron party's decision to nominate Mahajan was made on Thursday, the final day for filing nominations ahead of the February 27 Rajya Sabha elections. This development marks a significant political manoeuvre as both major parties battle for influence in the region, setting the stage for a competitive electoral contest.

This is a developing story. More details to be added. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement