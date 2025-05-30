Rajya Sabha MPs to get smart TVs, wearables and more: All about new gadget scheme

Members of the Rajya Sabha are set to receive an upgrade in their technological toolkit with the inclusion of modern gadgets such as smart TVs, smart projectors, wearable tech, and more. This development comes under a revised framework of the 'Scheme of Financial Entitlement of Members of Rajya Sabha for Computer Equipment', aimed at empowering parliamentarians with the latest technology to enhance their legislative performance.
About the scheme
The initiative operates under The Provision of Computer Equipment (Members of Rajya Sabha and Officers) Rules, 2008, and is designed to help Members of Parliament (MPs) efficiently carry out their parliamentary responsibilities. A meeting regarding the revision and extension of this scheme was held on May 23, during which the expansion of eligible devices was approved.
Financial entitlements explained
MPs are entitled to claim reimbursement for purchasing specified computer equipment and related gadgets, based on the duration of their term:
- Rs 2,00,000 for MPs serving a term of more than three years.
- Rs 1,50,000 for those elected or nominated in a by-election where the remaining term is three years or less.
- An additional Rs 1,00,000 is made available after three years in office, provided the remaining tenure is not less than six months.
To avail of the benefits, MPs must submit original purchase invoices for reimbursement.
What MPs already receive
Under the existing provisions, Rajya Sabha members are already eligible to receive a range of computer and office equipment including:
- Desktop computer
- Laptop
- Pen drive
- Printer
- Scanner
- Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)
- Smartphone
These tools are intended to support MPs in research, communication, and administrative tasks.
What’s new on the list
The revised scheme expands the list of permissible gadgets to reflect current technological advancements. The new additions include:
- Smart TVs and Smart Displays
- Smart Projectors and Portable Projector Screens
- Tablet Computers with Keyboards
- Smart Speakers and Wearable Devices (such as smartwatches)
- Peripheral and Ancillary Accessories, including:
- Anti-virus software
- Speakers
- Headphones
- Microphones
- Webcams
- Bluetooth headsets and AirPods
Purpose and impact
The objective behind the inclusion of these modern devices is to ensure MPs stay technologically updated and have the necessary tools to engage effectively in legislative, committee, and constituency work. Smart projectors and tablets, for instance, can be particularly useful in presentations, briefings, and digital collaboration.
By incorporating wearables and smart speakers, the initiative also aims to support MPs' productivity and accessibility, catering to their dynamic and mobile working needs.
Accountability and transparency
To maintain financial accountability, every claim must be supported with original purchase bills. This ensures transparency and appropriate use of public funds for legitimate, functional needs.
This step is seen as part of a broader move toward digital transformation within Indian parliamentary practices. With the updated scheme, Rajya Sabha MPs are better positioned to leverage technology in their roles as lawmakers, ensuring that governance keeps pace with the digital age.