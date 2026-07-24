Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayendra Prasad seeks overhaul of India's examination system to curb paper leaks

New Delhi:

Amid concerns over repeated paper leak incidents across India, Rajya Sabha member V Vijayendra Prasad on Friday called for structural reforms in the examination system and said relying solely on stricter policing would not be enough for such cases.

Prasad suggested a public question bank for each subject needs to be created, which consists of over 5,000 questions. He said the repository should include questions of varying difficulty levels and cognitive categories.

"Since the entire pool would be publicly available, candidates would prepare from the same database, significantly reducing the impact of any individual paper leak," he said.

For multiple-choice examinations, Prasad said the final question paper could be generated the day the paper is conducted "through a secure computer algorithm under the supervision of subject experts". The encrypted paper should be transmitted through a secure digital network to examination centres and released simultaneously at the scheduled time, he said.

"Under such a system, the interval between the final approval of the paper and the commencement of the examination would be limited to approximately 15 minutes, leaving virtually no opportunity for unauthorised disclosure," he said.

Suggestions for descriptive and OMR examinations

For descriptive and OMR-based examinations, Prasad said secured printing facilities should be established at every examination centre, and question papers need to be printed on-site on the day of the examination under continuous CCTV surveillance.

Once printed, they should be sealed immediately and delivered directly to examination rooms.

He said this approach would eliminate the need for advance printing, warehousing, long-distance transportation, and multiple handling stages, which are often considered the most vulnerable points in the existing examination process.

Additional recommendations

Secure lockdown of examination centres before paper generation.

Mandatory surrender of all communication devices by candidates and examination personnel.

No external communication until the examination begins.

Encrypted digital transmission with automatic timed release of question papers.

End-to-end CCTV monitoring and digital audit of the entire examination process.

"If implemented, such structural reforms could transform examination security by addressing the root cause of paper leaks rather than merely strengthening enforcement after the papers have already been prepared. This approach has the potential to make India’s examination system significantly more secure, transparent, and credible," he said.