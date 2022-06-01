Rajya Sabha elections: 11 candidates from Uttar Pradesh likely to be elected unopposed

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Represenational image.

Highlights 11 Rajya Sabha candidates from UP are likely to be elected unopposed

Biennial elections for Rajya Sabha will be held on June 10

The candidates will be elected for 57 seats across 15 states

All 11 Rajya Sabha candidates of Uttar Pradesh are likely to be elected unopposed in the forthcoming elections.

Out of 11, 8 nominees of the BJP and 3 from Samajwadi Party are likely to be elected unopposed. Whereas, the 12th candidate Mauni Baba's nomination has been cancelled.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Wednesday appointed Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat its in-charge for Rajya Sabha polls in Rajasthan and Haryana respectively, two states which are headed for a keen contest with the entry of party-backed independents.

The party also appointed Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in-charge for Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra, another state headed for a contest.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy has been appointed in-charge for the polls in Karnataka.

Biennial elections for 57 Rajya Sabha seats will be held across 15 states on June 10.

ALSO READ | Rajya Sabha elections: As Congress releases candidates list, many within the party raise concern

ALSO READ | Caste-based survey in Bihar soon, says RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav after all-party meet

Latest India News