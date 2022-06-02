Rajya Sabha elections: Congress herds Haryana, Rajasthan MLAs to 'safe houses' fearing BJP poaching

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Haryana Congress MLAs to be moved to Chhattisgarh ahead of Rajya Sabha elections.

Rajya Sabha elections: Fearing poaching attempts of the BJP, the Congress is moving all its MLAs from Haryana and Rajasthan to 'safe houses', ahead of the Biennial elections for 57 Rajya Sabha seats on June 10.

While Rajasthan MLAs have been moved to Udaipur, the Haryana Congress MLAs are being shifted to Chhattisgarh.

Several MLAs have already arrived at the residence of MP Deepender Singh Hooda.

A volvo bus from Deepender Singh Hooda's residence will take MLAs to Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal 4. From there, they will board for Raipur in Chhattisgarh, sources said.

According to reports, 26 MLAs are present at Hooda's house. However, he himself will not be going as of now.

Balvir Singh (MLA Israna), Shakuntala Khatak (MLA Kalanaur), Jai Veer Valmiki, Neeraj Sharma, Jagveer Malik, Subhash Ganguly, Mohammad Ilyas, Indu Raj, BL Saini, Mewa Singh, Dharam Singh Chhokkar, Raghuveer Kadyan, Geeta Bhukkal, Surendra Pawar, Aftab Ahmed, BB Batra, Maman Khan, Kuldeep Vats, Rajendra Jun, MLA Bahadurgarh, Sheshpal Singh, Renu Bala, Shelly Choudhary, Rao Dan Singh, Pradeep Choudhary, Shamsher Singh Gogi, are present at Hooda's house.

The MLAs who have not shown at Hooda's house are Kuldeep Bishnoi, Kiran Chowdhury, Chiranjeev Raw, Amit Sihag, Varun Chowdhury.

Meanwhile, speaking on this development, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda said, "No MLA is upset. All MLAs will go there (to Chhattisgarh). I want to tell BJP that it should keep its Haryana MLAs safe."

