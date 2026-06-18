Rajya Sabha Election Results LIVE: Voting ends, counting of votes to begin shortly for Jharkhand's two seats

New Delhi:

Voting for the election to two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand concluded today under tight security arrangements at the state Assembly complex. Three candidates contested for the two seats: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-supported Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) nominee Baidyanath Ram, and Congress candidate Pranav Jha.

Polling began at 9 am and continued till 4 pm at a designated booth within the Assembly premises. The election has drawn attention amid concerns over possible cross-voting. Counting of votes is scheduled to take place now, with results expected by the evening. A candidate must obtain at least 28 first-preference votes to secure a seat. In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, the BJP-led NDA has the backing of 24 legislators, while the ruling I.N.D.I.A bloc enjoys a significant majority with 56 MLAs, giving it a clear numerical advantage in the contest.

The Rajya Sabha elections this year were largely uncontested, with 24 of the 27 seats being decided without a vote. Of these, NDA candidates won 19 seats unopposed, while Congress secured five. Voting was required only for two seats in Jharkhand and one seat in Mizoram, where polling was held on June 18.

Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on Rajya Sabha election results in Jharkhand