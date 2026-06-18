June 18, 2026
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Rajya Sabha Election Results LIVE: Voting ends, counting of votes to begin shortly for Jharkhand's two seats

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Updated:

Voting for two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand was held today, with Parimal Nathwani, Baidyanath Ram and Pranav Jha in the fray. Despite the I.N.D.I.A bloc's numerical advantage in the Assembly, the contest remained closely watched amid fears of cross-voting.

BJP-backed Independent nominee Parimal Nathwani (L), JMM's Baidyanath Ram (C) and Pranav Jha of the Congress.
BJP-backed Independent nominee Parimal Nathwani (L), JMM's Baidyanath Ram (C) and Pranav Jha of the Congress. Image Source : PTI/X@Ponnam_INC
New Delhi:

Voting for the election to two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand concluded today under tight security arrangements at the state Assembly complex. Three candidates contested for the two seats: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-supported Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) nominee Baidyanath Ram, and Congress candidate Pranav Jha.

Polling began at 9 am and continued till 4 pm at a designated booth within the Assembly premises. The election has drawn attention amid concerns over possible cross-voting. Counting of votes is scheduled to take place now, with results expected by the evening. A candidate must obtain at least 28 first-preference votes to secure a seat. In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, the BJP-led NDA has the backing of 24 legislators, while the ruling I.N.D.I.A bloc enjoys a significant majority with 56 MLAs, giving it a clear numerical advantage in the contest.

The Rajya Sabha elections this year were largely uncontested, with 24 of the 27 seats being decided without a vote. Of these, NDA candidates won 19 seats unopposed, while Congress secured five. Voting was required only for two seats in Jharkhand and one seat in Mizoram, where polling was held on June 18.

Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on Rajya Sabha election results in Jharkhand 

Live updates :Rajya Sabha Election Results in Jharkhand

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  • 4:26 PM (IST)Jun 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    JMM's Baidyanath Ram seen as front-runner

    JMM candidate Baidyanath Ram is widely expected to secure victory comfortably, backed by the party's 34 MLAs in the Assembly. Attention is largely focused on the race for the second seat, where Congress nominee Pranav Jha faces NDA-backed Parimal Nathwani.

  • 4:18 PM (IST)Jun 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Numbers favour INDIA bloc

    The BJP-led NDA has 24 MLAs in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, falling short of the 28 first-preference votes required to guarantee a Rajya Sabha seat. In contrast, the ruling INDIA bloc commands the support of 56 legislators, giving it a significant edge in the contest.

  • 4:14 PM (IST)Jun 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    INDIA bloc exudes confidence in victory

    RJD MLA Suresh Paswan asserted that the I.N.D.I.A bloc candidates are set to emerge victorious in the election. Echoing the sentiment, Congress minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey said the alliance has adequate numbers to secure both Rajya Sabha seats.

  • 4:12 PM (IST)Jun 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Parimal Nathwani confident of victory

    Parimal Nathwani expressed confidence about his prospects in the election, asserting that he enjoys support cutting across party lines. He said the outcome would become clear once the counting process is completed later in the evening.

  • 4:06 PM (IST)Jun 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    NDA votes consolidated: BJP

    BJP chief whip Naveen Jaiswal claimed that all 24 NDA legislators voted in favour of the alliance-backed candidate Parimal Nathwani. He said the NDA's entire strength, including MLAs from its allies, stood firmly behind Nathwani's candidature.

  • 4:05 PM (IST)Jun 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    CM Hemant Soren casts his vote

    Chief Minister Hemant Soren arrived at the Assembly premises and exercised his franchise in the Rajya Sabha election. Senior leaders from both the ruling alliance and the opposition were present as polling progressed throughout the day.

  • 4:03 PM (IST)Jun 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    NDA MLAs arrived together for voting

    NDA legislators had reached the Jharkhand Assembly in a bus directly from the Ranchi hotel where they had been camped ahead of the polling. Congress MLAs also arrived together for the voting.

  • 4:02 PM (IST)Jun 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Three candidates in the fray

    Three candidates are in the fray for the Rajya Sabha elections in Jharkhand -- BJP-backed Independent nominee Parimal Nathwani, JMM's Baidyanath Ram and Congress candidate Pranav Jha. While the ruling I.N.D.I.A bloc enjoys a numerical advantage in the Assembly, the battle for the second seat remains closely watched.

  • 4:01 PM (IST)Jun 18, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Rajya Sabha Elections: Voting ends, counting to begin at 5 pm

    Voting for the two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand has concluded. Three candidates are in the contest -- BJP-backed Independent Parimal Nathwani, JMM nominee Baidyanath Ram and Congress candidate Pranav Jha. The counting of votes is scheduled to begin at 5 pm, with the results expected later in the evening.

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