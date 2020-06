Image Source : YSRCP Rajya Sabha Election Results: YSCRP wins all 4 seats in Andhra Pradesh

Rajya Sabha Election Results: The YSR Congress party has won all four seats in Andhra Pradesh. The winners are Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Parimal Nathwani.

The counting of votes began at 5 pm. The polling got underway at 9 pm and continued till 4 pm.

Social distancing norms and other precautions were taken care of during the polling of votes amid coronavirus pandemic.

