Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha Election Results: BJP wins 2, Congress 1; Scindia, Digvijay among winners

Image Source : PTI Rajya Sabha Election Results: BJP wins 2 seats in Madhya Pradesh; Congress gets 1

Rajya Sabha Election Results: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won two seats in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress party has managed one seat. Veteran Congress leader Digvijay Singh and BJP candidates Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sumer Singh Solanki won Rajya Sabha Election from Madhya Pradesh. Congress' other candidate, dalit leader Phool Singh Barriya, lost the election. A poll official said Digvijay bagged 57 votes, Scindia 56 and Solanki 55. Barriya got 36 votes.

The counting of votes began at 5 pm. The polling got underway at 9 pm and continued till 4 pm.

Social distancing norms and other precautions were taken care of during the polling of votes amid coronavirus pandemic.

