Rajya Sabha Election: Cong's Kuldeep Bishnoi cross-votes in Haryana, may be suspended from party

Highlights Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi may soon be removed from party, said sources.

Polling was held on June 10 to elect two members to the Upper House of Parliament from Haryana.

Bishnoi's vote was allegedly rejected leaving 88 votes valid.

Rajya Sabha Election: Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, who cross-voted in Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana, may soon be removed from the party. At the same time, his membership in the Congress Working Committee (CWC Special Invitee) will also be removed.

'A letter will also be written to the Speaker to get his Membership canceled from Assembly, Congress sources said on Saturday.

Out of 90 MLAs in the Haryana Legislative Assembly, independent candidate Balraj Kundu abstained and a vote, apparently of Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, was rejected leaving 88 votes valid. Sharma, who was backed by the BJP and its ally Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), got 29.6 votes while Maken received 29 votes.

Polling was held on June 10 to elect two members to the Upper House of Parliament from Haryana. BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar scored a comfortable victory with 31 votes, leaving the battle for the second seat between Maken and Sharma.

Amid allegations of cross-voting and rule violations, the counting of votes was delayed and there was a recounting of votes that went on past midnight.

Congress candidate Ajay Maken lost the Rajya Sabha elections to media baron Kartikeya Sharma, the BJP-backed independent candidate, by a "narrow margin", a huge shock for the grand old party which was confident of the winning the seat.

