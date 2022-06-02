Rajya Sabha election: Challenges for Congress in Rajasthan and Haryana. A look at numbers

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representationa image.

Highlights Congress has fielded 3 candidates from Rajasthan for Rajya Sabha elections

Congress party fears of cross voting due to independent candidates in both states

Rajya Sabha elections for 57 seats across 15 states will take place on June 10

Rajya Sabha election news: Congress party candidates from Rajasthan will be having a challenging scenario ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections on June 10.

The grand-old has nominated three candidates from Rajasthan including party's communication department in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari. However, it's going to be a challening task for the party to clear road for all three candidates for Rajya Sabha. Let's take a look at how the number game stands currently.

For one Rajya Sabha seat in Rajasthan, a candidate must secure vote of 41 MLAs. So, according to this, the Congress party will need 115 MLAs to win all three seats in the state.

Now, Congress claims the support of independent MLAs and if we add up that number, then the seems to have support of 125 MLAs.

But, if an Independent votes for any other candidate due to the nomination of Subhash Chandra as an independent candidate, then it may become a challening task for Congress's third candidate Pramod Tiwari.

Haryana

In Haryana too, the Congress has become cautious after the nomination of Kartikeya Sharma.

Ajay Maken is the Congress candidate from the state. The party claims support of 31 seats while one needs support of 30 MLAs to secure a seat.

But after Kartikeya Sharma's nomination, Congress fears that cross-voting may happen.

Meanwhile, the grand-old party called a meeting of its MLAs in Delhi ahead of Rajya Sabha elections.

