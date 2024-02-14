What Ashok Chavan said on Sonia Gandhi's Rajya Sabha nomination? Check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP leader Ashok Chavan (L), Sonia Gandhi filing her Rajaya Sabha nomination in Jaipur.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan on Wednesday refused to comment on Sonia Gandhi's nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. "Sonia ji has been my leader in the past... I would not make any comment about her...," he told the media.

Chavan joined BJP on Feb 13

Chavan's statement came hours after the BJP fielded him from his home state Maharashtra. He joined the BJP on Tuesday (February 13), a day after quitting the Congress. The 65-year-old leader was warmly welcomed into the BJP fold at the party's Mumbai office in the presence of key figures, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Regarding the new phase in his political career, Chavan, who spent nearly four decades in Congress, said it signifies the commencement of his fresh political journey.

Son of the former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Union Home Minister SB Chavan, Ashok Chavan's choice to align with the BJP emerges amidst speculation that he might be given the Rajya Sabha nomination. When asked about any communication from senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Chavan chose to evade a direct response.

Chavan vows to boost BJP's presence in Maharashtra

Speaking to the media, Chavan emphasised his commitment to a proactive and constructive approach towards development, referencing past collaborations with Fadnavis during their respective tenures juxtaposed as Chief Minister and opposition leader. He also pledged to bolster BJP's presence in Maharashtra.

Sonia Gandhi files nomination for Rajya Sabha

Earlier in the day, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi filed her nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from Rajasthan. Rahul Gandhi, Piyanka Gandhi, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra and leader of opposition Tikaram Jully were present in Jaipur at the time of the nomination filing in the assembly building. It will be Sonia Gandhi's first term in the Upper House after serving five terms as a Lok Sabha MP.

(With inputs from agencies)

