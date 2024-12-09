Rajya Sabha bypolls: BJP declares candidates for Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Odisha | Check names

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released the list of its candidates for the Rajya Sabha bypolls. The list includes the names of candidates for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Haryana. Here are the names of the BJP candidates:

Andhra Pradesh: Ryaga Krishnaiyah

Odisha: Sujeet Kumar

Haryana: Rekha Sharma

Election schedule for Rajya Sabha bypolls

The elections for the Upper House will be held on December 20 and results will also be declared on the same day. Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Haryana will elect six members for Rajya Sabha. Three seats in Andhra Pradesh, one seat each in Odisha, West Bengal and Haryana were vacant.

Seats that would get new MPs

Andhra Pradesh: The state will send three MPs. Three Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP MPs Venkataramana Rao Mopidevi, Beedha Masthan Rao Yadav and Ryaga Krishnaiah had resigned from Rajya Sabha, prompting elections for new members. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is poised to win all these three seats. Mopidevi's tenure was up to June 21, 2026, while the tenures of Yadav and Ryaga were up to June 21, 2028.

Odisha: The eastern state is set to send one member to the upper House. Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sujeet Kumar had resigned from the Rajya Sabha. The BJP is likely to win the seat from the state. Kumar's tenure was up to April 2, 2026.

West Bengal: Ruling Trinamool Congress' Jawhar Sircar has stepped down as the Rajya Sabha member. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's TMC is poised to retain the seat comfortably. Sircar's tenure was up to April 2, 2026.

Haryana: Ruling BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar resigned from the Rajya Sabha seat in the state. Panwar's tenure was up to August 1, 2028. The BJP is poised to retain the seat. Panwar quit Rajya Sabha to contest the Haryana Assembly elections from the Israna constituency. He is the Development and Panchayat, Mines and Geology Minister in the Nayab Singh Saini Cabinet now.